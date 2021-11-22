Multnomah County deputy health officer breaks down easiest ways to get COVID-19 booster

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Now that the COVID-19 booster is available for all adults in the United States, you might have some questions on how you get your shot.
Multnomah County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Ann Loeffler addressed the question of which kind of shot you should get for your booster.
"I think what the CDC says is generally it's kind of a good idea to stick with the brand that you got," Dr. Loeffler said.
Dr. Loeffler says she stuck with the same brand for her booster.
But she says if you feel a different brand would boost your antibodies or give you better protection, you can do that too.
What about scheduling?
Dr. Loeffler says your primary care doctor, local pharmacy or a community clinic are all great options.
"I think in general it is what is the easiest and most convenient for you," Dr. Loeffler said. "If however, for whatever reason you're kind of behind on other health issues or maybe you're due for a different vaccine then ideally you would go to your primary care provider because a lot of people have been sort of neglecting their own personal health."
Dr. Loeffler says you can also visit https://getvaccinated.oregon.gov/#/.
On that site you can click the vaccine locator map to find available vaccines in your area.
While the booster is available for all adults, it's important to remember eligibility and when you can actually get the shot.
"You have to be at least six months from your mRNA vaccine second dose, so that would be if you got Pfizer or Moderna or at least two months after your J&J vaccine," Dr. Loeffler said.
Dr. Loeffler says the county's public health clinics are checking those dates through the state's website to verify when people got their last dose.
She says that's the way it should be happening at all locations offering the booster.