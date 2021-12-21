PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A Multnomah County Deputy has pled guilty to stealing blank, official CDC vaccination cards from a Multnomah County Jail where he was employed.

District Attorney Mike Schmidt and Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said Robert James Haney, 50, pled guilty to official misconduct in the second degree. Haney will serve six months’ probation, resign from his position at the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office within one week from today and relinquish his Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training certification. Haney will also be required to pay a fine of $500.

Haney was first reported as stealing vaccination cards by co-workers in May. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said following the complaints, detectives immediately opened a criminal investigation.

An obtained search warrant for Haney’s Battle Ground residence revealed the cards that were stolen during a vaccine clinic held at the jail.

“While I am deeply disappointed in this employee’s actions, I commend detectives for conducting a thorough investigation,” said Sheriff Mike Reese. “Community trust is the foundation upon which we build our legitimacy as public safety professionals. Our profession’s credibility is damaged when any member engages in illegal actions or misconduct.”

According to MCSO, aside from stealing cards, Haney filled-out a co-worker’s vaccination card and made a copy. He then took the information from the copied card and filled out the blank cards he had stolen to indicate two COVID-19 vaccine doses, allowing himself, and anyone who could obtain the cards to falsify their COVID-19 vaccination