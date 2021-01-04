Multnomah County dishes out $5.3 million to help struggling restaurants, food carts

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County is giving out another round of pandemic relief funding for restaurants and food carts.
The county announced Monday that of the $5.3 million of CARES Act funding is now being dispersed to 2,800 qualifying businesses in the county.
Food cart owners will receive about $1,100 per licensed food cart, and restaurants and other food businesses will get about $2,100.
The funding was only available for smaller businesses that operate five or fewer establishments.
The Restaurant Relief Grant Program was announced in late November and was part of a larger $7.6 million CARES Act package given by the state to the county.
The county says it received fewer applications than expected for funding.
In a press release issued by the county, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said she knows it’s “not enough” money and more funding must be made available through the federal government to help restaurants.
