PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County is dedicating millions of dollars to reducing violence, with most of the money coming from federal pandemic relief funding.
This comes as Portland sees more than double the amount of shootings as this time last year.
Multnomah County Commissioners approved a budget for next year hoping to reduce community violence.
The budget outlines that the pandemic exacerbated many of the contributing factors to gun violence.
County commissioners unanimously earmarked $4 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan and about $600 thousand from the general fund to address these factors, on top of work the county’s already been doing.
"What these programs and resources that were funded in our budget do is they help us to continue the good work expand the good work and to go in places that we see gaps, so we are really reaching community members that really need us," Erika Preuitt, the Director of the county's Department of Community Justice said.
As one example, some of the money will add three new community health specialists. These are people who help families directly impacted by gun violence with safety plans, trauma support or even basic needs. They estimate they'll be able to help 50 to 60 people.
The money also expands programs centered on communities of color.
"Our goal’s going to be to connect them to services which includes treatment, supportive housing and behavioral health," Preuitt said. "We believe that by providing these resources to those that are most at risk in our community of violence to commit violence will help us to have an impact."
And more than half of the money is based on prevention from a public health approach. Part of that is a new Gun Violence Behavioral Health Response Team made up of seven people including clinicians to provide services for kids and families impacted by gangs.
There's more information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.