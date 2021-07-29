Multnomah County expands cooling centers around Portland

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is in the midst of another heat wave and Multnomah County is expanding its cooling centers this time around to avoid the disastrous results we saw from the summer’s first heat wave.
Temperatures will not be 116° this time around, but it will be close to 100 tomorrow. And temperatures that hot can still be deadly.
June’s heat wave saw more than 100 deaths around the state, many of them in Multnomah County. So, the county has expanded its cooling centers around the city of Portland.
“This time we started with 15 libraries that are opening and a lot of them have extended hours as well. So, we wanted there to be more resources and we wanted it to be closer to the community,” said Chris Voss, the director of emergency management for Multnomah County.
In addition to expanding to more buildings and increasing hours, free rides to cooling centers can also be accessed via TriMet and 211 Info.
“We hope that when we see the after effects of this event that we also see improved input that we get from the community as well,” Voss said.
Cooling centers opened at noon Thursday. FOX 12 visited the Matt Dishman Community Center, but no one was there to use it Thursday afternoon.
The county says it was not surprised it was not in use yet, and said they expected more people to arrive Friday.
“We typically see more people on day two, day three, day four,” said Voss.
Cooling centers can provide any resources that are needed to stay cool.
“When you get there you’ll find water, you’ll find snacks, as well as a cool place to sit. Sometimes you might find media, you might find tv you can sort of watch or listen to,” said Voss.
But, the county says that it knows not everyone will want to take advantage of the resources provided. So, it is asking community members to watch out for one another.
“If you have a neighbor or someone on your block or in your community that sometimes need a resource and you have an air conditioner, hey invite them in for a meal, invite them in to play a game, watch a movie, do whatever,” said Voss.
