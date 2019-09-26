Multnomah County eyeing new rules for food cart pod owners

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Food cart pod owners in Multnomah County may soon have new rules to follow. After nearly two years of talks, a proposal focused on safety is moving forward.
During their meeting Thursday, the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would put more responsibility on pod owners.
A pod is defined as a lot with more than one food cart.
County workers said up until now, cart owners have individually been charged with various tasks, such as supplying water or providing rodent control.
“Currently, we inspect the food carts and inside of them to make sure that the food they’re making is safe for people to consume, but with this we focus on the entire parking lot where they sit,” said Jeff Martin, Multnomah County Environmental Health Services.
If the new rules are adopted, pod owners would be required to get a license from Multnomah County and would have to be in compliance with a new set of rules.
Those rules focus on six issues: Providing drinking water, having a plan in place for wastewater spills, a place to throw out the trash, pest control, a set amount of space between carts and having sustainable electricity on site.
The county cited the current use of generators as a possible concern for fires.
A second reading of the ordinance is set for Oct. 10. People can submit comments about it online.
