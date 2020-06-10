MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County leaders say they will move forward with reopening under Phase 1 on Friday if the state approves the application.
Multnomah County is the last county in the state to apply for and begin phase one of lifting COVID-19 restrictions.
Health officials and county leaders have said they want to take their time in reopening and making sure the process is equitable for all.
For many business owners, they say they are ready to slowly begin reopening.
“The last few months have been a wild ride,” Toro Bravo co-owner Renee Gorham said. “We are looking forward and a little hesitant on what reopening looks like.”
Their company owns 10 restaurants around the Rose City. When the pandemic hit, they shut all but one down. Gotham says one of the toughest days of her life was laying off a majority of their staff.
In the months since the pandemic first began, she says they have begun to rehire some staff and have opened nine of their 10 restaurants to take-out only. The company has also been giving back to the community through a program to offer meals at low cost for those who need it.
With Multnomah County moving forward with Phase 1, pending approval, Gotham says they are making plans to reopen for dine-in service. She adds they don’t plan to offer dine-in at their different locations until late June and early July.
The big questions for many in the restaurant industry is making the numbers work. Under Phase 1 reopening, business are limited on the number of customers allowed inside. Some restaurants are looking to set up outdoor seating to help ease that burden.
“Every step of operation is going to have to be redefined and re-examined for safety, and so what I am hoping is we won’t have to redefine how we operate for Phase 1 and then do it again for Phase 2,” Gorham said.
For Gorham, she says they will be taking things slowly as they navigate some uncharted territory in dealing with a pandemic.
“Hopefully cases still decrease and numbers will go down and Phase 3 will be here sooner rather than later,” Gorham said.
