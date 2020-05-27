MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - As a majority of Oregon has already entered into Phase 1 of reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, two Oregon counties remain under full restrictions.
Washington County submitted an application to the governor’s office last week. That application is under review. County officials say their goal is to begin reopening on June 1 if their application is approved.
On Wednesday, Multnomah County officials announced that they have made progress is meeting Phase 1 requirements. County officials told reporters that if things go accordingly they will submit an application to reopen on June 5 with a reopening date of June 12.
Multnomah County may apply to enter phase one reopening if metrics hold. Looking at June 5th to turn in an application to the Governor's Office with a phase one reopening on June 12th.— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) May 27, 2020
Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said they will reassess things on June 10. Last week, the county said they would not be putting a date out on when they would consider reopening or even applying for Phase 1.
Wednesday afternoon, Kafoury told reporters the county is putting a date out so people can make plans and adjustments.
Over the last week, the county has made progress in hiring contact tracers and having an adequate PPE supply.
As of Wednesday, the county had 48 percent of the contact tracers required by the state. Before Multnomah County submits their application they want to have 50-percent of contact tracers hired. The county is also working to hire staff to be able to work with the diverse county population.
County officials say they want to have everything in place and feel comfortable that they can handle any outbreak if it were to happen after reopening.
“We do anticipate there will be more cases, and those cases and the spread can move more quickly, and it is hard to catch up after the fact once things have gotten away from us,” Public Health Director Rachael Banks said.
“We have seen what has happened around the country and even our state when people have moved quickly to reopen and the outcomes have not been great and we don’t want to have that same thing happen in Multnomah County,” Kafoury said.
For more information on Multnomah County’s reopening plans: https://multco.us/novel-coronavirus-covid-19/reopening-multnomah-county-amid-covid-19
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.