MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah Fire Defense Board has lifted an outdoor burn ban that has been in effect for more than a week.
The burn ban was issued on May 9 due to high temperatures, limited rainfall and ongoing dry conditions.
Recreational campfires, fire pits and agricultural burning is now permitted on DEQ approved burn days. Yard debris and open burning is still permitted, depending on local limitations.
Outdoor barbecuing is permitted. When using charcoal briquettes, residents should dispose of the ashes in a covered metal container away from combustibles and keep the ashes wet for a few days before disposing of them, fire officials said.
Smokers should make sure their cigarettes are completely out and placed in proper receptacles.
For more information about outdoor burning, please contact your local fire department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
