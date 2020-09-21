Multnomah County firefighters save dozens of homes from wildfires in southern Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Twenty Portland-area firefighters are back home after spending nearly two weeks in southern Oregon fighting wildfires.
Gresham firefighter Pat McAbery captured video of winds gusting and flames roaring as the Almeda Fire ransacked homes and businesses in Talent, Phoenix and the outskirts of Medford.
“We were the first out-of-the-area resources to roll into the area for them,” McAbery told FOX 12 on Sunday.
It was the desperate help Jackson County needed. The Multnomah County Task Force 30 spent 12 days fighting the fires before returning home this past Saturday.
The crew arrived into Medford in the early hours of September 9 – going to work immediately and saving dozens of mobile homes at the Medford Estates neighborhood.
“We literally took out a chainsaw and worked our way into the back there to find there’s a lot of homes in here that haven’t burned,” McAbery said.
McAbery said it became a race to stop the fires from spreading.
“We were able to stop some of these homes from burning from one to the next, to the next, to the next, and it felt really good to go in and be able to do something and make a difference,” McAbery said.
Once daylight hit, firefighters were stunned.
“You’re driving through the commercial areas of Talent and Phoenix and seeing commercial businesses and mini storages and a Harley Davidson dealership and all of these big things, that are free standing out on their own, that are gone, are destroyed,” McAbery said.
“We felt bad for the crews that were down there that had to watch this happen to their town,” McAbery added.
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.