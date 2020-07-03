MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Contact tracing plays a critical role in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and contact tracers in Multnomah County are gearing up for the July 4th holiday weekend. County health officials said it’s important for Oregonians to answer the call if they are contacted. These responses are crucial to help contain potential outbreaks of the virus.
Many families are hitting the road for the weekend or gathering with people outside of their household, but health officials said that may not be the safest idea.
“Stay local, just stick with the people you’ve already spent time with,” Dr. Jennifer Vines, a Multnomah County Health Officer. said. “Do not go seeking new places or new friends. Keep your socializing outside with that six feet of distance. Use a face covering and good hand hygiene.”
The county said contact tracers are ready and will call people who may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The county explained tracers are not interested in personal information and will not share the information with other government agencies.
“Our interest is really in understanding who all is in the household so that we can make sure they get the testing they need, and we will continue to build trust in that way,” Vines said.
The county said it’s continuing to build trust within the community so that people feel more comfortable answering questions by tracers. The county asks that everyone contacted comply. Although you don’t have to answer, the county said it could take further legal action if necessary.
“I would say for folks who are refusing to interview, of course, we are concerned about that ripple of people who may have been exposed,” she said. “You know would those people want to know and have access to that? So, we want to make sure those that could are aware they may have been exposed.”
Vines said a simple phone call and answering a few questions could make a big difference in stopping the spread of this virus.
“I would say to the public please answer our calls we are working hard to reach out to people within 24 hours and really wanting to be able to have a conversation with you and understand who all those partners and contacts you have are,” Vines said.
