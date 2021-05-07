Multnomah County grand jury indicts man for 2020 murder, robbery

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted a man for a December 2020 robbery of a marijuana dispensary and murder of an employee.
In addition to charges of murder and robbery, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced multiple other charges against Daniel Mugisha. Mugisha is also charged with burglary in the first degree with a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
According to the indictment, on December 14, 2020, Mugisha intentionally killed Michael Arthur using a firearm during the course of a robbery. It said on that same date Mugisha was in possession of, and used, a stolen vehicle. The vehicle belonged to a kindergarten teacher, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The indictment also includes charges stemming from November 23, 2020 where it is alleged that Mugisha attempted to murder four people using a firearm. These include attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, robbery in the first degree with a firearm, and assault in the second degree with a firearm. It is alleged the robbery and shooting took place in the 1100 block of Northeast Holladay Street and resulted in two people being injured.
Mugisha is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.