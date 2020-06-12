PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown put a temporary hold on all further reopening efforts in the state Thursday night, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases.
That means the very last county to be approved in Oregon, Multnomah County, is not allowed to move into phase one and others are not allowed to progress into additional phases.
Business owners all over the Portland area felt a letdown when the news came at a late hour Thursday night.
“It’s been emotional, it’s been tough,” said the owner of Glow Boutique Salon, Lisa White. “We’ve spent so long trying to prepare and get ready.”
White took the time during lockdown to do construction, so the salon would be revamped and ready to go when it came time to reopen their doors.
“Hiring cleaners...doing last minute things,” she said. “Making sure we have everything ready for the stylists to go and not at all thinking that the governor at the last minute — not even at the last minute, the 25th hour — comes in and says, ‘Pause.’”
White says it was devastating to hear the news.
“It’s crippling, it’s hard to not only deal with a financial burden, but with the emotional burden,” she said.
White says the most difficult part was telling her stylists they can’t come back to work.
The salon was already preparing to cut the number of clients they could serve per day in half, and appointments had been set weeks out.
“It just feels like something’s missing from the top up. Where’s the communication to us on a respectful and professional level? Anywhere else that would be unacceptable,” she said.
Meanwhile, a coffee and bike shop on southeast Powell Boulevard, Braking Cycles, could have been open for takeout during this time, but they serve marginalized kids and give them job opportunities at the shop, so they didn’t want to put them at risk.
Thursday night’s news was difficult for them knowing the delay is continuing to impact the young people who are so eager to get back to work.
The founder of the shop, Rhona Mahl says although shutting down has been difficult, it’s not primarily about the business; it’s more about the teens and early 20-year-olds they teach job skills.
Mahl says they just got a call Friday that one of their families is moving out of state in order to financially survive this pandemic.
Guidelines for businesses she says, have been confusing but she's confident they can stay afloat because of their gracious community donors.
"It kind of took the wind out of us a little bit and that’s okay, you know. We’re in the same boat as everyone else and we’re just gonna roll with the punches and find kind of the silver linings," she said.
The governor says the one-week pause will give public health experts time to look at what factors are driving the spread of the virus.
She’ll check out their data over the next week and then determine whether to give counties the go ahead, or not.
Whatever the update is, Mahl says they’ll be re-opening for takeout regardless.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.