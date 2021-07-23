PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Local health leaders say COVID-19 is circulating more in Black and African American communities, and with the Delta variant moving through Oregon, they're eager to protect those most impacted by the virus.
As an incentive to combat vaccine hesitancy, $50 to $150 Visa gift cards are being given to those who go get shots at Multnomah County vaccine clinics – and you even get one for taking someone to get a shot too.
“If you're not vaccinated, you're in harm's way.” Dr. Bukhosi Dube, senior health advisor for the Oregon Health Authority, said.
It was a strong message from local health leaders Thursday, as Dr. Jennifer Wines with Multnomah County Public Health said the county is seeing five times as many Black and African American people hospitalized with COVID-19 than white people.
Vaccine hesitancy is still posing a challenge, which is why they're now offering gift cards to eligible people age 12 and older who get their vaccine through a Multnomah County vaccine clinic.
$100 for anyone receiving their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
$50 for anyone getting their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
$150 for anyone getting the one-time J&J vaccine.
Bring a friend or family member: $50 for anyone bringing someone else (up to 8 people) to get vaccinated if they themselves are already vaccinated. You will need to show proof of your own vaccination.
No ID is necessary to receive a gift card; however, each recipient will need to sign or initial a log to acknowledge that they received it.
"Only 74% of adults have received at least one vaccination across the state of Oregon. But, when you break that down to the Black, the African immigrant and refugee, the indigenous and the Latinx community, less than 50% of adults have received their first shot,” said Multnomah County Health Director Ebony Clarke. She says that percentage is too low. “Why is that a problem for our community? Because we're impacted by chronic diseases like diabetes, such as high blood pressure and those things put us at risk to be impacted, gravely impacted, by COVID-19,” explained Clarke.
Desire Cage was hesitant to get vaccinated, until she and her husband each got a severe case of COVID. “I was dead set against it,” she said of the vaccine. But then they “had the worst of the worst. We had diarrhea, vomiting, headaches. My husband was so sick he ended up passing out and hitting his head and we had to go to the hospital. It was bad and we were really scared.” That's when she knew they had to get vaccinated.
Cage got her second shot Thursday at the People's Market in southeast Portland and recommends anyone still on the fence to seriously consider it. “A lot of times with incentives and stuff, it's a great thing but it's also really scary because you're like why are they trying to force this upon me? But from my own personal experience, being so sick and barely being able to walk and even see, that'll change your mind,” she said.
To learn more about where you can go to get a vaccine and gift card, click here.
