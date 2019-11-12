Multnomah County hears public testimony on possible vaping ban

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Commission on Tuesday took its first public testimony on the controversial subject of vaping and e-cigarettes.
Commissioners heard from retailers, social activists, mothers, and students as they consider a ban on sales of flavored vaping products and flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.
Many people say they are concerned about how fast vaping has spread among millennials.
The Center for Disease Control reports that 39 people have died, and more than 2,000 have gotten sick from a severe lung condition related to vaping.
Some cases have been linked to Vitamin E Acetate; however, the CDC says it is still researching the exact cause of these illnesses. Meantime, local, state and national legislators are calling for new regulations and restrictions.
Commissioners in Multnomah County heard from health officials last week about a possible ban. On Tuesday, they listened to community members, including Arinze, a student at Mt. Tabor Middle School.
“It is disturbing how often I smell and observe my peers juuling and smoking cigarettes,” Arinze said. I am also asthmatic and sometimes it can be difficult for me to breathe … I'm learning that the products are flavored to deceive and attract youth. Sadly these kids think it's just too cool.”
Meanwhile, vape shop owners and distributions told commissioners Tuesday they have no problem limiting access to flavored cigarettes to people under 21, but they don’t think a ban for adults is fair, especially since commissioners are also considering a possible ban on menthol cigarettes. They say it could hurt their businesses and could make the problem worse.
“Historically, bans of this nature have failed,” Sean Kennedy, a distributor, said. “They've created a black market, so instead of legitimate retailers you can hold accountable, you have criminals selling the product who have no incentive to pay taxes.”
There will be another hearing in Gresham where members of the public can give testimony. People can also submit online testimony on proposed vaping restrictions.
