MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Kids are heading back to school in just a week, and to get them prepared, Multnomah County Public Health set up two back-to-school vaccine clinics.
"If we even vaccinate one child and prevent one illness, then we feel like it's been a success," Katie Strawn, the site medical director for Multnomah County Student Health Centers, said.
Not only did these clinics allow parents to get their children Covid-19 vaccines, but they caught up on other vaccinations too.
"We know that covid, with the onset of school, it's going to be something we're really going to have to be taking seriously and thinking a lot about," Strawn said. "So, the best thing you can do is make sure you're just as fully immunized as you can be to protect yourself from the communicable diseases that are out there."
Last year, the county said that about 1,500 students didn't get their required childhood vaccines because of the pandemic and distance learning. Strawn said she understands this last year has been tough, so these clinics are a no-judgment zone.
"We have seen across the board a dip in just our regularly scheduled immunizations. That ranges from everything from your DTaPs to your MMRs, Varicella that we know are important. We know can causes illnesses, and we want to make sure everybody gets caught up," she said. "There's no judgment. We understand. It's been a really tough time."
Tuesday was the last day the clinic at Arbor Lodge in North Portland was set up. Strawn said anyone who couldn't make it can go to a Multnomah County Student Health Center to get any of these vaccines, including a Covid-19 vaccine.
