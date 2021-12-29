PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As temperatures continue to drop, the need for emergency warming stations is at a high, and so is the need for volunteers to operate those centers.

FOX 12 spoke with Katie Chikadonz, Program Manager with the Joint Office for Homeless Services who says, each shelter typically looks for double-digit volunteer sign-ups, but they are nowhere near those numbers on a consistent basis.

Chikadonz said all seven, 24-hour, warming shelters across Multnomah County are full except for the Oregon Convention Center in Northeast Portland. The location currently has sixty-three beds full, with plenty more to fill, but volunteer slots across the board remain dangerously empty.

City and state employees are working hard to fill the gap in the unfilled slots but they’re calling on the community for relief, especially for nightside shifts.

“Folks are getting burnt out. We've been in this response for many days now and it really takes a toll on service providers. Many of us are expected to do our regular jobs in addition to this, so having support from community volunteers is a total game changer,” said Chikadonz.

The major need for help is within the overnight shift volunteer slots, and if you’re interested in lending a helping hand, the sign-up process is easy.

Head to: https://www.multco.us/care-when-its-cold/winter-donations-and-shelter-volunteer Click one of the seven site-specific volunteering shifts. Sign-up links for all severe weather shelters will pop-up, choose accordingly. Pick date, position, and a timeslot. Watch the 10-minute training video (you will also receive on-site training). A confirmation email will be sent to your email with the following details.

If you are unable to volunteer, Chikadonz says the next best thing you can do is watch out for your neighbors. If you see someone visually disoriented, or in need of medical attention, call 9-1-1 immediately. If there is a neighbor in need of a welfare check, call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.