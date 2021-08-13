PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One death possibly related to the heat wave in the region that began Wednesday is being investigated by Multnomah County.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner said it is investigating the death that occurred on Thursday in Portland. It said confirmation will not be complete for several weeks.

Multnomah County said in June and July, 62 people were confirmed to have died as a result of excessive heat. Confirmation on several others is pending toxicology results. Until this year, Multnomah County recorded only two hyperthermia deaths since 2010. There was one each in 2016 and 2018.

Gov. Brown declares state of emergency in Oregon ahead of heat wave SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A state of emergency has been declared by Governor Kate Brown Tuesday ahead of a forecasted heat wave that will bring tripl…

The county also said that visits to emergency departments for heat-related issues were up. There have been at least ten visits for heat-related illness during the first two days of this week’s heat wave. That is up from the normal zero to one visit per day, but lower than the 150 total visits in June.

FOX 12 has compiled a list of available cooling centers open this week.