PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County health officials are investigating a death possibly related to the heat wave that hit the area on Wednesday.
The Multnomah County Medical Examiner said it is investigating a death that occurred on Sunday in Portland. County health officials investigated one other hyperthermia death, but it was ruled not to be heat related over the weekend by the Oregon Medical Examiner.
Multnomah County said in June and July, 62 people died as a result of excessive heat. Confirmation on several others is pending toxicology results. Until this year, Multnomah County recorded only two hyperthermia deaths since 2010. There was one each in 2016 and 2018.
