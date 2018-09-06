Multnomah County invites public comment on earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge crossing

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County officials want the public’s input on a range of options that will be evaluated for an earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge crossing.
A project team has proposed that four options advance to the environmental review stage, where their impacts and benefits will be analyzed before a preferred alternative is chosen.
More than 100 crossing options were studied, the county communications office says.
The four proposed options are:
- An enhanced seismic retrofit of the existing bridge
- A replacement bridge with fixed spans (and a taller clearance for river traffic)
- A replacement moveable bridge similar to the existing one
- A replacement moveable bridge with an extended westbound approach from Northeast Couch Street.
Public comment on the options, the project’s purpose and need and the topics that will be analyzed during the environmental review may be submitted at an online open house through Sept. 30.
The county will also host two in-person open houses on Sept. 13 and Sept. 25.
The open house on Sept. 13 will be held at Mercy Corps at 43 Southwest Naito Parkway from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The open house on Sept. 25 will be held at Fair-Haired Dumbbell at 11 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners will vote on the range of alternatives on Nov. 1. The range will also need to be approved by the Federal Highway Administration.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.