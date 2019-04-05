PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Multnomah County Jury convicted a man of multiple sex crimes involving a child.
Anthony Joseph Mariscal, 38, was convicted Friday on charges including 10 counts of first-degree rape, 10 counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse.
The investigation began in May 2017 when Portland police responded to a 911 caller who said she walked in on Mariscal sexually assaulting a child.
During trial, the state presented the jury with DNA evidence to prove that the child had been sexually assaulted, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators said the crimes occurred between 2013 and 2017 when the victim was between 10 and 14 years old. The victim was known to Mariscal.
Deputy District Attorney Amber Kinney stated in court documents that the abuse had actually been ongoing for years and started when the girl was between 3 and 5 years old.
“The conduct charged in the indictment is a small fraction of the total abuse actually endured by this child,” Kinney said in court documents.
Mariscal is scheduled to be sentenced May 31.
