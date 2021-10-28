MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County leaders continue to address the area's homeless issue, and on Thursday, they provided a progress update on Safe Rest Villages.

Safe Rest Villages are meant to be safe, clean and managed places for the homeless. The sleeping pods in these spaces will have basics like heat and electricity and a door that locks. There will also be common areas with bathrooms, laundry, kitchenettes, with sewage and water.

The committee trying to set up the villages have looked at more than 100 sites, and say no one site is perfect and meets all of their criteria.

"Is it close to other services? Are there convenience stores nearby as opposed to a full blown grocery store, because some grocery stores will limit access," said Chariti Montez, houselessness strategies manager. "So there's that larger piece of what the services are in the surrounding area, the access to services and the site itself."

"We have two that are moving along," said Commissioner Dan Ryan. "Then we have at least four more that we hope to announce over the next - in the near future."

One named site, so far, is on Southeast 122nd and Burnside, which is a TriMet property and can hold up to 60 pods.

To stay at these villages will be based on referrals from first responders, park rangers or others who are in contact with the homeless. Money for the pods is coming from the American Rescue Plan.

City leaders haven't said yet when exactly people will start moving into these villages, but the goal is to have six Safe Rest Villages built by the end of the year.