MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - As we learn more about the deaths in last week's historic heat wave, the county and a local non-profit are planning to review how they respond to extreme heat events in the future. Multnomah County said there are now 67 suspected hyperthermia deaths. 40 of those have been officially confirmed as hyperthermia deaths.
The county said the victims' ages range from 44 to 97 with an average age of 68. That age group is one officials have said were the most vulnerable during the triple-digit heat.
"As we all age our ability to regulate body temperature changes and it's more challenging the older we are," Suzanne Washington, the CEO of Meals on Wheels People, said. "We really want to make sure when the temperature is anywhere 90 and up we're checking on people, much less 115."
Multnomah had three cooling centers along with nine other cooling spaces so people could take a break from the heat. They said they also directly contacted tens of thousands of seniors.
Local non-profits were also doing outreach to the elderly community to make sure they were safe and prepared.
Washington said staff and volunteers were contacting seniors before the record-breaking heat and collected fans for them too.
"We also did wellness check calls and friendly check calls. Again, checking on people making sure they were okay, were they drinking water? Was there anything else they needed? Making sure they knew there were cooling centers they could get to and how to find the closest one near them," she said.
But, what happens if there's another life-threatening heat wave? Multnomah County said they're going to do an after-action report, but they have to learn more about the victims in this heat wave before they can update their procedures.
Washington said Meals on Wheels needs more volunteers to start outreach even earlier but said the county should have had more cooling centers.
"More cooling centers with easier access is always better and transportation for those who don't have transportation needs to be accessible as well," Washington said.
She said they're in need of hundreds of volunteers. The more volunteers to talk with their clients, the better - especially during extreme weather events.
