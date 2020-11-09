MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - With colder temperatures setting in and COVID-19 restrictions in place, Multnomah County is looking to find a few new places to operate emergency shelters.
Typically the county has the ability to open 325 additional beds when the temperature drops below 25 degrees. This year, some shelters are operating at less capacity because of guidelines put in place by the state to combat COVID-19.
“Ten to twenty times a year, we actually open even more shelter, just for those nights that are really cold,” Dennis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services said.
He says the county is looking for additional space in the central part of Portland and east Multnomah County, near Gresham.
“We put out a call for spaces we’ve gotten a few dozen responses actually, leads that we are going through, which is great,” Theriault said.
The county typically has 1,700 hundred beds open on any given night. When the additional beds are added during the colder nights of winter, they can have upwards of 2,000 beds ready for those who need one.
With an increase in the number of shelters that may be operating this winter, the county is also looking for volunteers to help work at the shelters.
“We need folks who will work the nightshift, late nights, early mornings, but it is a good way to sort of be there for the community. We have folks who do this every winter. This is not a new request in some ways, but we might need even more folks than usual,” Theriault said.
The county is vetting several places that could be viable options to use as a severe weather shelter.
