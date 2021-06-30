Multnomah County medical examiner finds 45 deaths related to historic heat wave

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County medical examiner has identified 45 deaths related to excessive heat since June 25. The preliminary cause of death is hyperthermia which is an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure of the body to deal with heat coming from the environment.
The people who died ranged in age from 44 to 97; and include 17 women and 27 men. Many had underlying health conditions. Many of those who died were found alone, without air conditioning or a fan. For comparison, for all of Oregon between 2017 and 2019, there were only 12 deaths from hyperthermia.
“This was a true health crisis that has underscored how deadly an extreme heat wave can be, especially to otherwise vulnerable people,’’ said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines.
Between June 25, when the National Weather Service excessive heat warning went into effect, and Monday, there were 131 emergency department and urgent care clinic visits for heat illness in Multnomah County. Normally there is one visit. The crisis peaked Monday, with 491 calls (all-time high) for 911 medical, a 63% increase over normal.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office received reports of 63 deaths on Wednesday that preliminary investigation suggests may be associated with the heat wave.
(4) comments
lol... how many were 47? How many were closer to 97? Sifting through fake news is a chore.
Thankfully they didn’t die of Covid.
I guess there's no percentage in finding they were "covid deaths" now Trump is no longer President.
I can't even imagine an extreme heatwave - coupled with a power outage. Thanks to our Utility workers for keeping us safe!
