Multnomah County not sure when it will be ready to submit reopening plans

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Some Oregon counties on Thursday were approved to enter phase one of reopening, but other counties, like Multnomah, aren’t sure when they’ll be ready to submit a plan to the governor’s office.
Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury says it’s a bit early for them to say when the county may enter phase one of reopening. Kafoury, along with county health experts, spoke to reporters on Thursday, saying the county has made progress, but still doesn’t meet some of the necessary requirements put in place by Gov. Kate Brown.
One of the requirements is adequate contact tracing. The county so far has 35 contact tracers, but it needs 122. Health officials are actively recruiting to meet those numbers but said funding is a problem.
Kafoury says the county only received $28 million from the federal government as part of the Cares Act. She said it’s only two percent of what the state got in total.
Until the county can meet these requirements, they don’t know when the phase reopening will happen, but say Friday will begin a test for the county as retail and other things begin to slowly reopen.
“That being said we are working very hard to ensure we can get the PPE necessary to reopen, that we can get the necessary contact tracers on the ground trained up and ready to do their job so that we can reopen,” Kafoury said. “We just want to do it in a way that is safe.”
Multnomah County has launched a dashboard on their website for people to see the progress the county is making in trying to reopen. The dashboard shows that they have met the 14-day decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations–but it still has only 20 percent of the contact tracers required.
Officials say they plan to update the dashboard every Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
