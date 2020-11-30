PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County announced grants to help brick and mortar restaurants and food carts that had been limited to take out and delivery only during the latest round of restrictions.
Licensed restaurants and food carts in Multnomah County are able to apply for small business grants to offset the cost of restrictions from COVID-19. The county is distributing more than $7.6 million in CARES Act funds to businesses impacted by efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
The county is making grants available to restaurants, food carts, and bed and breakfasts with five or fewer operator licenses. The funds are part of $55 million in business assistance grants that will be administered by Oregon counties to help small businesses.
Eligible license holders can start applying for grants on Monday. Anyone who has held a valid, Multnomah County-issued food service license between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2020 is eligible to receive assistance. The funds are open to owners with five or fewer permits. Grant amounts are:
- $500 per license for food carts ($2,500 maximum)
- $1,500 per license for restaurants and other food service licenses ($7,500 maximum)
The funds can be used for any operational expenses, but cannot be applied to license fees. Businesses include:
- Restaurants
- Food carts (mobile units)
- Caterers
- Limited service (prepackaged only)
- Bed and breakfasts
- Benevolent organizations
For more, go to multco.us/businessgrantsdec2020.
“These small grants are just that they are small and we wish we could do more,” Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said. We know that Multnomah county and local governments just don’t have the funding to provide the amount of aid necessary.”
Kafoury said the county is urging state leaders to call a special session and for congress to pass legislation to help small businesses and those impacted by pandemic restrictions.
