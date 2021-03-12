Multnomah County officially moves to moderate risk

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Friday marked a different day for restaurants, bars and gyms in the Multnomah County. It was the first day they could operate under looser restrictions as the county moved to moderate risk level under the states covid-19 reopening guidelines.
Multnomah County joins the other two Portland-metro counties, Washington and Clackamas which are also at moderate risk level.
Under the county risk level guidelines, restaurants at moderate risk level may not exceed 50 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller.
“It’s a good place to be, you know we’ve got a lot of people that are looking to get out and do an activity and with our bowling we can offer that,” General Manager at Central Bowl David Jackson said.
The businesses which operates a bowling alley and online food hall has felt the impacts of the pandemic but has found ways to adapt.
“We’ve taken a very positive approach to it, we’ve put in a variety of safety precautions,” Jackson said.
Guests at the bowling alley can now order food from Central Kitchen Food Hall which features six different restaurant menus serving food that’s scratch-made on site.
In October 2020 the ally opened Central Kitchen Food Hall, Portland’s first online food hall, offering both dine-in and curbside pickup options. Mandated gathering restrictions curtailed indoor operations almost immediately, while Central Kitchen continued to offer take-out from its six online food hall menus.
“You can order and see all the restaurants. Place your order with our staff member and then it comes out so each person or table with the group can order from a different restaurant,” Jackson said.
The food hall and bowling alley is taking all the precautions, from plexiglass patricians to social distancing to keep customers not only safe but to feel comfortable.
“We provide the QR code, sanitation, hand sanitizer at each table, basically giving each guest their own bowling pod,” Jackson said.
County and state health officials are asking those who may venture out to make sure they are following safety protocols put in place. They say though the vaccine is rolling out there is still risk of catching and spreading COVID-19.
