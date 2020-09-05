Multnomah County officials: Anarchists, rioters are not camping in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A YouTube video picking up steam on social media claims the city of Portland is housing anarchists and rioters in a tent camp near downtown.
Multnomah County officials say that claim is not true.
The YouTube video, published on August 31 by YouTube account Never Alone With Christ, is racking up hundreds of thousands of views and getting shared by right-wing media outlets.
In the clip, the videographer is pointing the camera at a couple of lots in Southeast Portland filled with blue tents.
"This is a war encampment," the man's voice says,"This is where they house the rioters, this is where the rioters are housed."
What is being shown in the video are actually temporary outdoor homeless shelters set up by Multnomah County and nonprofit JOIN to give people living on the street a safe place to stay during the pandemic for the duration of the state's emergency order.
"We know that there are many people who are at these sites who have been there for months, since before there were protests," Denis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services said, "I mean these sites opened weeks before the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which started this wave of protests."
The camps opened in mid-April after weeks of planning, Theriault said. In fact, FOX 12 did stories on the opening of the three sites, the first of which is located on Southeast Water Avenue and Southeast Main Street.
According to JOIN, the sites have given close to 150 people a sense of community and a clean place to live, get services, and remain socially distant during the COVID-19 outbreak while so many indoor public spaces remain closed.
"We have to support these programs that help people stay safe, avoid getting COVID-19, and eventually get back into housing," Theriault said, explaining that online threats are putting that safety in jeopardy.
"Unfortunately, we're hearing folks levying some threats against these sites, there's a lot of folks caught up in this who have nothing to do with the protests."
County Chair Deborah Kafoury also released a statement in response to the video:
The use of blatant misinformation to target our neighbors without homes is repulsive and incendiary. I was sickened not only by how quickly the lie spread, but also that it was used almost immediately to incite violence.
Since yesterday afternoon, many people and organizations have tried our best to fight back against these dangerous lies by sharing actual facts. But we are also taking seriously the many online calls to intimidate or harm people living at the campsites. We are taking measures and actively working with our community and public safety partners, including the Portland Police Bureau, to keep neighbors safe from these disturbing threats.
Community members living at these campsites have tended a flourishing sense of community since they opened in April, during an otherwise harrowing time for those enduring this public health crisis without a roof over their head. I encourage you to read Street Roots Executive Director Kaia Sand’s Twitter thread detailing some of the stories of the people who have found safety, support and a sense of home there.
Homelessness and COVID-19 already pose grave threats to our neighbors without shelter all on their own. We will not stand for callous attempts to upset the safety and stability of vulnerable community members finding respite from these twin crises by willfully inviting more chaos and danger.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.