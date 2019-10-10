Multnomah County passes first-ever food pod sanitation rules

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New sanitation rules are coming for food carts in Multnomah County.
County officials unanimously voted to pass the rules Thursday, winning approval from many food cart owners, including Dax McMillan, who owns the Daily Fuel food cart.
Until now it’s been up to individual food carts to supply clean water, electricity, control for rodents, and wastewater disposal, while the owners or operators of the property the carts on had no responsibility.
The new rules would shift some of the public health responsibility from the individual food carts to the property owners, who will now be required to provide power, clean water, trash and recycling services, and much more, according to officials.
McMillan says he believes the new rules are a good idea.
“I wanted to do something better, as far as the water I’m using, the recycling I’m doing, the way my food is prepared, that I shop locally at farmer’s markets,” McMillan said. “Having somebody that would come in and regulate the pods and talk directly to the owners would be fantastic.”
Other food cart owners at Hawthorne Asylum also approve of the rules.
“I think it’s only going to strengthen everybody,” another owner said. “Especially the pods and seeing how that’s something everyone in Portland wants to come and do … then great, let’s be better.”
The exact sanitation rules are yet to be determined. The county, property owners, and the people who run the carts will work together to craft specific guidelines. The rules are set to take effect January 2020.
The ordinance would also require carts to be far enough apart to prevent fire from spreading.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
