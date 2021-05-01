PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 794 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths on Saturday. Over the last several weeks, we've seen a steady increase in daily case counts, Governor Kate Brown saying Friday it's the fifth straight week the state has had increases of 20% or more.
While the vaccine rollout in Oregon is well underway, with more than 1.2 million Oregonians fully vaccinated, Dr. Jennifer Vines, the Multnomah County Public Health Officer, says the U.K. variant is one major cause of the fourth surge in Covid cases.
"I think as spring came around and more people were vaccinated, and we were at that transition period where vaccinated people were feeling more confident," Vines said. "There may have been a signal there to others that we were approaching the end, when in fact we had a more contagious version among us."
Now, Vines said it's a race against the clock to get more shots in arms.
"There are still a lot of people who haven't yet been vaccinated, so they can still get sick. The second piece is the skyrocketing of the U.K. variant, which is known to be a more contagious version of the COVID-19 virus," she said.
She said this variant is 50% more contagious, leaving unvaccinated people vulnerable.
"The U.K. variant sticks better to the cells in your nose and throat, so it's more likely to cause infection when someone encounters it," Vines said. "It probably causes more severe illness."
She said the best way to protect ourselves and return to normalcy is to do our part by getting the Covid vaccine. That way, the state can reopen by Governor Brown's goal - the end of June.
"Restrictions, for the most part, they buy us time. So, this past year when we've gone into really tight restrictions, it's been because we've needed to buy time. Last spring, in order to get testing going, in order to get personal protective equipment supplies stable. And, of course, to prevent illness always," she said. "Finally now, I think it's widely considered the last push on restrictions, and again, it's buying time for people to get vaccinated these next few weeks."
Vines said if you're not vaccinated yet - any social gatherings, especially over the next several weeks, should be two out of three of these: outdoors, socially distanced, and/or masked up.
