MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - After reaching the 65% vaccination threshold necessary to move to the lower risk level of coronavirus restrictions, Oregon's most populous county has submitted an equity plan to the Oregon Health Authority and Governor Kate Brown.

To move to a lower risk level under the state’s public health framework, Oregon counties must meet the governor's local targets: vaccinate 65% of adults with at least one vaccine dose and submit an equity plan.

Multnomah County officials submitted an equity plan Friday. Officials say the plan will "build on culturally specific education and partnership opportunities to narrow deep disparities that put some communities of color at greater risk of contracting the virus."

The county will be eligible for easing restriction next Friday, May 28. However, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and fellow commissioners sent a letter to Brown requesting she speed up that timeline and allow the county to ease restrictions before then, aiming for next Wednesday.

"More than 65 percent of county residents have received at least one dose. And that’s something to applaud. But that number masks deep disparities that leave some communities at greater risk than others," Kafoury said. "We look forward to reopening, allowing businesses to get back on their feet and people to reconnect. But we have to remember that lower risk doesn’t mean low risk for everyone, and that’s why we took the time we needed to get our equity plan on vaccinations right."

Five Oregon counties - Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln, and Washington - successfully submitted equity plans and moved to the lower risk level Friday.

