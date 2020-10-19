PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - So far, Multnomah County is seeing more than twice the voter turnout compared about this time last presidential election.
Less than a week after ballots were sent out in Oregon, it’s already clear, voters are eager to fill them out and send them back.
"Normally I wouldn’t vote this early but I feel like this one is pretty important because there’s just a lot of things on the docket that really require a lot of our attention I think," voter Brett Danek said.
"Make sure that our vote counted for the election for 2020. Wanted to vote early so we put the least amount of stress on the system as possible," voters Lindsey Eldredge-Fox and David Faling said.
In looking at the Multnomah County voter turnout data in 2016, 15 days out from the election - which was October 24 - more than 21,000 ballots were received for a turnout percentage of 4.25.
As of Saturday, 17 days out from this year’s election, there were already more than 59,000 ballots returned for a turnout percentage of 10.44.
"Even more amazing 2016 was a high turnout year, and so if you look even further back at the averages for the last couple decades that 15-day average turnout is only two percent so we’re like five times more than that. It's really quite stunning," Political Director for DHM Research John Horvick said.
Horvick said this mirrors what’s happening nationally, and he thinks three of the main things driving these numbers are high interest and excitement, people being encouraged to vote early if they have any concern about mailing their ballot, and COVID-19, including that a lot of states instituted early voting.
"We don’t know for sure who’s voting but I think it stands to reason that those who are, are those who are most invested personally, who pay the most close attention to politics," he said.
He said early voters tend to be older and Democrats and that we should wait before making any predictions on the shape of this year’s electorate because even if Democrats are in fact the ones turning out early, Republicans or other voters could catch up.
When all is said and done, Horvick anticipates about 85 percent voter turnout in Oregon.
It was about 80 percent in 2016.
