MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a suspect who ran from deputies as they were trying to serve a search warrant.
Christopher Lee Denton, 31, is wanted for drug crimes in Multnomah County.
On January 20, around 3:30 p.m., deputies approached Denton in his car at Southwest 19th Avenue and West Burnside Street. When deputies told him to exit the vehicle, he sped away in his car on Southwest Morrison Street. Deputies did not pursue him for safety reasons.
Deputies got a report that Denton hit and destroyed a set of bike racks at Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest 10th Avenue. Another report claimed Denton hit another vehicle while traveling east on the Morrison Bridge.
Soon after, officers located Denton’s vehicle abandoned at Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Salmon Street. Deputies searched the car and found a bag full of suspected fentanyl pills and a digital scale.
Denton is 5’9”, 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Gresham, outer southeast Portland and north Portland.
If you know where Denton is you’re asked to call the MCSO Tip Line at 503-988-0560 and reference case number 22-2786.