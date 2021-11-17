Multnomah County Sheriff's Office discusses issue of staffing shortages

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Many law enforcement agencies are dealing with the effects of staffing shortages.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has 14 open positions it needs to fill. While that number in comparison to other agencies with shortages may not seem like a lot, Sergeant Bryan White said he’s never seen this many vacancies.
White has been with the sheriff’s office for 18 years. He said those 14 vacancies make up about 13% of their staff.
“When you have that many vacancies or that type of a vacancy rate it starts to impact other assignments and other units who then can’t become fully staffed,” White said.
He said deputies have left for a number of reasons like a lack of support for law enforcement, risks of the job and the pandemic. However, he said no deputy has left specifically because of the vaccine requirement.
“There’s a lot of different factors going on and our agency continues to look at ways to try to recruit the right kind of people to do this job and this is certainly a job that not many people want to get into,” he said.
White said they’ve had to pull some deputies from specialty units back to patrol roads. The MCSO is not the only agency dealing with staffing shortages, White explained that across the board numbers are down.
They work closely with other agencies like the Portland Police Bureau, Gresham Police and the Port of Portland Police Department, all of whom are facing staffing shortages.
“We help each other out as much as possible but as our vacancies continue to mount and other agencies do as well while the desire to help doesn’t go away your actual ability to do does go down quite a bit.” The MCSO Marine Unit staff has also been reduced and while they still operate year round, they’re stretched thin because the Port of Portland’s Rescue Boat is currently browned out. The Port said it is short staffed because of the vaccine requirement and it’s focusing on the airport itself.
“That’s one less life-saving resource that’s available,” White said. “Not having resources from a fire department who has advanced training and resources and that sort of thing certainly makes the overall safety component and response to those calls much more challenging.” White said that response times from deputies has not been impacted and they’re still averaging about five to six minute responses.