Multnomah County Sheriff's Office makes crime data dashboard available to public

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday a crime data dashboard is available to the public through the agency’s website.
The sheriff’s office says it will allow community members to access crime data by type, time and geographic area. It will also allow people to study historical trends and review specific time periods dating back to January 1, 2016, in areas patrolled by the sheriff’s office. This includes unincorporated Multnomah County, and sheriff’s office contract cities of Fairview, Maywood Park, Troutdale and Wood Village.
The sheriff’s office says access to the tool will help the communities they serve, and adds transparency to the calls they respond to. The dashboard will be updated no less than once a week.
You can access the dashboard directly through this link or by visiting MCSO.us, hovering over the quick access dropdown menu, then selecting crime dashboard. The data does not include statistics from the cities of Portland and Gresham or the Port of Portland.
