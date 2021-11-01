PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered numerous drugs from an apartment during an investigation of a 41-year-old Portland man.

The sheriff’s office said last Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant at the Wimbledon Court Apartments in southeast Portland. During a search of the apartment and subsequent storage unit, deputies found over 6,000 tablets of Xanax, nearly 2,000 tablets of Valium and 150 suspected fentanyl pills. They also found 1,000 doses of LSD, three pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, two pounds of marijuana, more than 100 grams of heroin, 80 grams of methamphetamine and various other illegal drugs.

Four illegal guns were found during the search.

The suspect had "ready to use" meth kits, which included new smoking pipes and individual doses of meth. Some of the drugs were hidden inside soda stash cans, which is used by dealers to hide drug distribution and transportation in public.

The sheriff’s office said this is one of the largest drug busts by the Special Investigations Unit in recent history. The investigation originated in Gresham. The sheriff’s office said this case exemplifies the transient nature of drugs, which are trafficked between cities, counties, states and countries. It said drug busts such as this reduce gun violence and drug overdose deaths in our community.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the suspect because he is subject to further investigation.