PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Demonstrations are scheduled to continue Tuesday marking the 90th consecutive day of unrest in the City of Portland.
A group called the PNW Youth Liberation Front had originally scheduled a “Keep Children Out of Jail” direct action march starting at 8:00 p.m. at Montavilla Park. A location change was quickly issued asking for people to meet at Shemanski Park in downtown Portland. A retweet by Riot Ribs suggests the march would be ending at Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center in Northeast Portland.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted saying that they are aware of a demonstration scheduled for Tuesday and said reminded people that the area including the parking lots were closed to the public. Anyone who enters the property will be subject to arrest, the sheriff's department said.
“We value people’s rights to assembly and free speech, while balancing the need for maintaining the safety of our entire community,” Sheriff Mike Reese said. “Managing protests is challenging work. We are committed to facilitating a peaceful event, we want everyone to be safe.”
Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury also issued a statement:
“There are 38 young people inside the building who have experienced trauma and difficulty in their lives that they are working through. There are also youth who are not in custody at all, but living in a residential shelter within the building. Please consider the kids and their parents.
We want to discuss ways that we can work together on public safety reform and reducing racial disparities. This detention center no longer houses the hundreds of young people it once did. Multnomah County has led the state in efforts to reduce the number of incarcerated youth for decades. We are a national leader in the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, and led the effort that resulted in statewide juvenile justice reform in last year’s Legislative Session. We created and continue to fund programs like the Community Healing Initiative and the Schools Uniting Neighborhoods program, which directly supports at-risk youth and families.
The health and emotional well-being of young people in this facility - from Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties - is our number one priority.”
Portland police declared a riot outside of the Portland Police Association on Monday night after people intentionally lit fire outside of building. During the riot, and after numerous warnings were given, police said officers deployed tear gas and used other crowd control munitions. In total, 25 people were arrested but most of the charges are expected to be dropped by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Gee, I wonder when they will riot again?
"25 people were arrested but most of the charges are expected to be dropped by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office."
