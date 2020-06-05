MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County submitted its application for Phase 1 reopening on Friday.
Multnomah is the last of Oregon's 36 counties to apply for Phase 1. County officials hope to have the application approved and begin reopening on June 12.
Under Phase 1, sit-down restaurants and bars, barbers and salons, and gyms can open but in a limited capacity and must follow strict guidelines that differ based on each sector.
Also, gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed.
According to county officials, Multnomah has "gone further in its reopening framework than any other county, applying several equity standards that will help ensure that reopening occurs in a way that advances every corner of our community."
In order to have been approved for Phase 1 of reopening, counties must prove that they meet these prerequisites:
- Declining prevalence of COVID-19
- Minimum testing regimen
- Contact tracing system
- Isolation/quarantine facilities
- Finalized statewide sector guidelines
- Sufficient health care capacity
- Sufficient PPE supply
On Thursday, 26 Oregon counties were approved for Phase 2 reopening.
Three counties - Deschutes, Jefferson, and Umatilla - applied for Phase 2 but remain under further review. State health officials are in active communication with local public health officials in these counties.
Six counties have not yet applied for Phase 2 - Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Marion, Polk, and Washington.
