Multnomah County taken off watch list, officials and coastal cities warn people to be cautious Labor Day weekend

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Multnomah County was taken off the watch list, which means the number of sporadic COVID-19 cases — or cases that can’t be traced to an outbreak— has dropped below 50 per 100,000 people.
Governor Kate Brown announced Friday both Multnomah and Hood River counties were taken off the watch list, meaning both counties succeeded in reducing the spread of the virus.
“We welcome this news, being on the watch list gave us the chance to see how we’re doing in general and how in particular we were working with the state, and those efforts continue even though we’re technically off the watch list,” Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Health Officer, said.
With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, Vines is reminding people of the trends they’ve seen after holiday weekend when people get together.
“I want to be really clear that we saw distinct upticks after Memorial Day and July 4th holidays,” Vines said. “After Memorial Day weekend, demand for testing went way up. Covid tests performed expanded by 50 percent, the actual percent of cases, positive cases, increased by about 40 percent.”
So, before heading out for Labor Day, Vines is asking people to readjust or reconsider their plans by making them virtual or strictly outdoors with small groups.
If they do decide to make plans and head to the coast to enjoy the nice weather, the City of Seaside asked visitors to be courteous by wearing masks and keeping your distance.
“Please be responsible, think of others, you know, we do have limited resources as far as our hospitals of course, so if you come to the coast, keep in mind we are a small community,” Esther Moberg, City of Seaside spokesperson, said.
The mayor of Astoria, Bruce Jones, echoed that same message.
“We do want visitors to have visitors come to Astoria to help support our local economy by frequenting our businesses and shops, we just want them to do so safely. Wear mask keep your physical distancing,” Jones said.
