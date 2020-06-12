MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County declared Juneteenth a paid county holiday on Friday.
Juneteenth or June 19 commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived at Galveston, Texas to announce the abolition of slavery in the United States. The news came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation which became official January 1, 1863.
Juneteenth is already celebrated by Multnomah County employees and community members as a day of commemoration, education and achievement.
Saying we are in a moment of reckoning for our country’s systemic oppression of Black people, Chair @DKafoury has made Juneteenth an annual paid holiday for people employed by Multnomah County https://t.co/kvCr2aYKwv— Multnomah County, OR (@multco) June 12, 2020
Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the day deserved the same recognition as Independence Day, Memorial Day and President’s Day for its significance and impact.
“We have a profound responsibility at the County to acknowledge that the structural inequities in our community and country are rooted in the original enslavement of Black people,’’ Kafoury wrote in a press release. “Observing the day of Black liberation honors the historic and current struggle, acknowledges the strength of our Black neighbors, friends and family, and reminds us of the hard and necessary work we must continue to dismantle systems of oppression.’’
Kafoury urged other staff to use the day not only for celebration, but as an opportunity to learn about Black History both locally and nationally, support black writers, filmmakers, artists, patronize black-owned businesses and honor the accomplishments of black colleagues.
“I know that declaring a holiday is just one small step in acknowledging the unique and difficult experience of Black employees,’’ Kafoury said. “But I hope this day can used for respite and renewal.’’
Portland Mayor Wheeler also announced via a tweet that he and local leaders are recognizing the significance of Juneteenth and observe as a day of remembrance and will establish a new commitment towards healing and anti-black racism with the city’s workforce and community.
Over the past week, my colleagues and I have been looking at ways the City of Portland can best honor #Juneteenth.We want to formally recognize the significance of Juneteenth and observe as a day of remembrance.— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) June 13, 2020
It begins with all of us, and with the help of our bureau directors and equity managers we WILL deconstruct institutional and systemic racism through policies and systems.— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) June 13, 2020
For more information visit:
- Black Resources Collection, Multnomah County Library (books, film, periodicals and music)
- Black Pacific Northwest Collection, Multnomah County Library (fiction, nonfiction, youth and poetry)
- Directory of Portland Black-Owned Eateries
- Mercatus PDX
- African American Chamber
- Racing to Change, Oregon’s Civil Rights Years, Oregon Historical Society
Good job. Like they deserve that for taking care of this fine city. Bunch of greedy and worthless sorts. Your Tax dollars at work.
