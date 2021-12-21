PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – With the expectation of weekend snowfall, Multnomah County is updating the city plan for snow and ice removal across the city.

The update qualifies new areas within county limits for priority snow and ice maintenance, labeled as either Priority 1 or 2.

Roads are designated Priority 1 when they are heavily used areas or are near schools, hospitals, fire stations and emergency services. These are the areas that are first to receive attention from the city.

Priority 2 areas are described by the city as “secondary roads, often residential.” These roads are plowed and sanded when the resources are available, but they aren’t an immediate concern for county workers.

New Priority 1 roads include NW Cornelius Pass Road which will now be managed by Oregon Department of Transportation, Multnomah County said. Sauvie Island Bridge and a short section of NW Gillihan Road from the bridge to the TriMet parking lot are also being raised to Priority 1.

Other new additions include NW Newberry Road, SE Stark Street up to and including Stark Street Bridge and E Haines Road.

For a map of Multnomah County road priorities, visit the snow and ice routes webpage.