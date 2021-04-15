MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Five Multnomah County libraries will be reopening on June 1 with some in-building services available.
Officials announced Thursday that Capitol Hill, Gresham, Holgate, Kenton and Midland libraries will reopen. Planning is underway to restore access at other locations in phases.
Multnomah County libraries have been closed since last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting June 1, libraries will operate with limited capacity.
In-building services will include access to computers and WiFi, printing, faxing, copying, family computer spaces, holds pickup, browsing, information services, and public restrooms. Some services will have time limitations.
"We know how much people have missed being inside of library buildings and we are eager to welcome them back," said Director of Libraries Vailey Oehlke. "The pandemic has highlighted both the naked inequality that permeates our society, but also the resourcefulness and resilience required to make meaningful change. I am grateful to the library staff and community members who have shaped this vision for how libraries can continue as forces for good."
Officials said work is underway to finalize modifications to libraries like removing shelving and tables, and to establish other COVID-19 safe changes.
Multnomah County Library will share more details about specific locations, services and hours at multcolib.org as they become available.
The community can continue to access services online and by appointment at all libraries as buildings reopen to the public.
(1) comment
Not if the queen Kate has any say in the matter.
