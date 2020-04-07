PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Local law enforcement agents are asking Oregon residents to follow social distancing guidelines while enjoying the nice weather.
Though it might be tempting to spend time out in nature or on a hiking trail, Gov. Kate Brown’s stay at home order prohibits it. That’s why deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to refrain from doing it.
They say they will be watching to help ensure the governor’s order is followed.
Popular attractions statewide, including Multnomah Falls, are closed. So are all national forest lands in the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area since March 26.
Deputies say that hasn’t stopped everyone from making the trip, so they’re politely asking people to stay away.
“In support of the Governor’s executive order, the Gorge is closed for all recreational activities,” Sgt. Doug Asboe with the sheriff’s office said. “So, we’d ask that people find recreational activities near their homes, in their neighborhoods, maybe local parks.”
Even at parks, health experts are asking people to keep their distance and refrain from gathering in groups. State parks are also closed to visitors.
