BRIDAL VEIL, OR (KPTV) – One of the most iconic tourist destinations in the Columbia River Gorge will reopen its doors on Friday. The Multnomah Falls Lodge & Restaurant is reopening after Multnomah County entered the moderate risk designation, allowing an expansion of indoor dining to 50% capacity or 100 guests.
Starting off, the hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with full-service, sit-down dining inside. The lodge also says they expect to expand to summer hours soon.
In anticipation of the reopening, the lodge has designed a new menu featuring cuisine from the Northwest. In addition, the gift shop and snack bar will be open to visitors.
The lodge says they will continue to focus on safe and sanitary operations with social distancing, hand-sanitizing and other specific preventative measures, both inside and outside.
