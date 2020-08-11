MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah Falls, an iconic location and popular attraction in the Columbia River Gorge, is open again after closing earlier this year due to COVID-19.
To start, only 300 people will be allowed to visit at a time, according to officials. Visitors will be allowed in on a first-come-first-serve basis. The forest service says they will have a line for people waiting to get in.
Only parts of the falls are reopening, including the viewing platform, the lodge and the visitor center, the gift shop, and the Interstate 84 parking lot. The trails remain closed. Food will only be served outside and people are asked to wear masks even while around the lodge area.
FOX 12 spoke with some visitors who showed up at the recreation area on Tuesday.
"It's pretty spectacular, it's nice to get outside too, I feel like I have a bit of cabin fever, so it is really nice to socially distance and see stuff like this," Brantlee Reid, of Dallas, Texas, said.
In two to three weeks, officials plan to offer ticketed times to see the falls. They will be offering 300 tickets per hour. Visitors will be required to have a ticket. Face coverings will be required to enter and social distancing will be enforced at the recreation site.
The forest service said several other falls and areas along the Historic Columbia River Highway are also reopening.
