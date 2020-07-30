PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah, Marion and Hood River counties have been added to Oregon’s “county watch list” due to the increased spread of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday.
Counties are placed on the watch list when the virus is spreading quickly and public health officials cannot trace that spread to specific sources, according to the governor’s office, which creates “a potentially dangerous dynamic.”
Specific markers of this rapid community spread include a sporadic case rate of 50 or more per 100,000 people in the last two weeks and the county having more than five sporadic cases in the last two weeks. Sporadic cases are those that cannot be traced to a source, which indicates community spread.
Counties remain on the watch list for a minimum of three weeks and until their sporadic case rates drop below those thresholds.
The full county watch list in Oregon now includes 10 counties: Baker, Hood River, Jefferson, Lake, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Umatilla and Wasco.
The county watch list allows the state to prioritize resources and assistance to counties that are seeing the broadest spread of COVID-19, according to Brown. When a county is placed on the watch list, the Oregon Health Authority increases monitoring and communication, and deploys additional technical assistance and resources, such as epidemiological support, case investigation, and contact tracing help.
On Thursday, Lincoln and Union counties were removed from the Oregon watch list. Those two counties have “succeeded in reducing the spread of COVID-19 sufficiently enough to be removed,” according to the governor’s office.
There have been 18,131 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and 316 deaths in Oregon from the virus, as of Thursday, according to the Oregon health Authority.
