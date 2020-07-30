PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported five deaths and 416 additional positive cases of COVID-19, marking the third highest daily count since the health crisis began.
The five new deaths bring the running seven-day average to more than six deaths per day, the highest the average has been, according to health officials.
In Multnomah County, 61 new cases were reported on Thursday, and right now, the county is not moving back into reopening or being given any new limitations; however, that could change in the future.
"Hood River, Marion, and Multnomah County metrics are such that they will need to be added to the Watch List," Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state medical director, said on Thursday.
The three counties are the newest to join Oregon's Watch List for COVID-19. The list identifies counties where the cases are growing the fastest and where there is an alarming rate of community spread, according to Sidelinger.
The Watch List list means that these counties are seeing cases greater than 50 per 100,000 people and that there are more than five sporadic cases of the virus. Those are cases that can't be tracked back to a source.
101 of the cases reported on Thursday were in Umatilla County. Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday evening that Umatilla County and Morrow County would move from Phase 2 back to a baseline stay-at-home status effective Friday at 12 p.m.
Both counties had been placed on the state’s Watch List on July 3 and received additional support from state public health officials.
Across all of Oregon, cases are rising, with young people now accounting for the largest percentage of cases, according to OHA.
Health officials plan to increase communication with counties that find themselves on the watch list.
"We’ll lend whatever support and resources we can provide to help get the outbreak under control," Sidelinger said.
Each county stays on the watch list for three weeks. At the end of those three weeks, if there hasn't been an improvement, the Oregon Health Authority says it could recommend some changes for the county.
"We could be making recommendations to limit gatherings or limit get togethers in particular sectors to help control the spread of the disease," Sidelinger said.
OHA also says that local officials can make choices with voluntary mandates and possibly even roll back a reopening phase on their own.
The OHA says the biggest change comes from the individuals who love in a county and whether or not they choose to wear masks and practice social distancing to keep others safe.
