PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Twelve Oregon counties are moving to improved COVID-19 risk levels, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.
Those counties include Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas moving from extreme risk to high risk for the first time, effective Friday. That means, for example, restaurants and bars in those counties will be allowed to offer indoor service, with capacity restrictions. The high risk category also allows for indoor recreation and fitness establishments to open with a maximum 25% capacity or 50 people total, whichever is smaller.
The full list of activities and risk levels for Oregon counties is available at this link.
Fourteen Oregon counties will remain under extreme risk.
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes. The next assignment of risk levels will be announced February 23 and take effect February 26.
"County risk levels under the state's public health framework aim to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19," according to a statement from the governor's office.
OHA reported 305 new COVID-19 cases statewide Monday, the lowest daily total reported for Oregon since October.
RELATED:
- Health expert weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy
- Oregon mayors meet with Gov. Brown to discuss COVID-19 restrictions
- 211 offers help as thousands try to make vaccine appointments
*Gov. Brown’s office initially reported Tuesday that Harney County moved from lower to moderate risk, however that information was later updated with Harney County remaining in the lower risk level.
(2) comments
All for political gain.
'Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas among Oregon counties moving to improved COVID-19 risk levels' <><> Now isn't this mighty magnanimous of Kate the tyrant queen, to give her subjects a modicum of freedom. Must have pained her greatly to do this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.