PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon dedicated a mural in northeast Portland on Thursday. The mural honors black business owners and city leaders who have been in the community for years.
Different Black and Indigenous People of Color artists have been working on this for the past year.
FOX 12 spoke with Darin Hadley, whose parents are featured in the mural. He said they opened up the first Black-owned bakery in Oregon.
“I'm just thrilled, amazed, words can't express you know, the happiness I feel,” Hadley said. “They deserve it. They're good people and they worked hard for this and they deserve it.”
The mural is on the MESO building, near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shaver Street.
